Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russon Brothers - Salt Lake
255 S. 200 E.
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
801-328-8846
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Preece
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Preece

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Preece Obituary
Donald Milton Preece
1940~2020
Donald Milton Preece, 79, passed away on April 11, 2020 at his home. He was born on May 13, 1940 in Salt Lake City to Donald Birkwin Preece and Margaret Ruth Burt. He was educated in the Salt Lake City Schools, graduating from South High in 1958, and Brigham Young University, earning a BS in Sociology in 1965 and a Masters of Recreation Education in 1967.
He married Janet Preece in the Salt Lake Temple on February 5, 1965. They have three daughters, Kristine Preece, Jill Steed, Dianne (Dale) Nellor, one son Andrew (Joanna), brothers Alan (Peggy), Melvin (Lynnell), one sister, Rosemary (Dwight) Marchant, nine grandchildren, numerous nephews and nieces, many good friends, especially Roger Burt.
Due to present circumstances, a celebration of life will occur at a later date. The family wishes to thank Rocky Mountain Hospice and Raelynn and JaCoy for their loving, gentle care of Don during his lengthy illness. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com
We will miss you, Dad!
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Russon Brothers - Salt Lake
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -