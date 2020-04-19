|
|
Donald Milton Preece
1940~2020
Donald Milton Preece, 79, passed away on April 11, 2020 at his home. He was born on May 13, 1940 in Salt Lake City to Donald Birkwin Preece and Margaret Ruth Burt. He was educated in the Salt Lake City Schools, graduating from South High in 1958, and Brigham Young University, earning a BS in Sociology in 1965 and a Masters of Recreation Education in 1967.
He married Janet Preece in the Salt Lake Temple on February 5, 1965. They have three daughters, Kristine Preece, Jill Steed, Dianne (Dale) Nellor, one son Andrew (Joanna), brothers Alan (Peggy), Melvin (Lynnell), one sister, Rosemary (Dwight) Marchant, nine grandchildren, numerous nephews and nieces, many good friends, especially Roger Burt.
Due to present circumstances, a celebration of life will occur at a later date. The family wishes to thank Rocky Mountain Hospice and Raelynn and JaCoy for their loving, gentle care of Don during his lengthy illness. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com
We will miss you, Dad!
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 19, 2020