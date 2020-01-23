|
1926 ~ 2020
Donald Ralph LeBaron passed away at his home on January 19, 2020. He was born in Barnwell, Alberta, Canada on December 4, 1926. His parents were T. Ralph LeBaron and Mary Louise Cheney LeBaron. He grew up in Barnwell and graduated from Barnwell High School, where he played basketball, softball and hockey. Don excelled in mathematics and the physical sciences and liked music. He was a member of the ward choir and joined the Taber Veterans Band.
Don attended BYU and eventually earned a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering. In his second year at BYU, Don met Rae Marie Jerling, a lovely young lady from Highland, Utah. She waited for him while he fulfilled a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Northern California Mission. When he returned, Don and Rae Marie were married in the Salt Lake Temple in September 1949 and started their family of 6 children in Highland, UT. Don's first job as an engineer was at the Engineering Test Facility near Idaho Falls, Idaho. A few months later, he relocated his family to Kearns, Utah, and took a job with the Sperry Corporation. He worked at Sperry until he retired in 1989.
Rae Marie passed away in February 1986. A few months later he met RoseMary, whom he married in the Jordan River Temple in August 1986. RoseMary had three children from a previous marriage, which brought the number of children in Don's family to nine.
Don's life in politics began where he served a term as the first mayor in the newly incorporated town of Highland in 1978, and was later elected to the Utah legislature, where he served in the House of Representatives for five successive terms.
Don's church service included serving as Bishop in Kearns and Highland. Later, he and RoseMary were called to serve in the Europe/Mediterranean Area Mission. This mission was followed by a year in the Temple Square Mission in Salt Lake City. They then served eighteen months in the South Africa Johannesburg Mission. One of Don's favorite callings was serving as a Stake Patriarch, where he served in five different stakes.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Rae Marie Jerling, his parents, 1 sister and 6 brothers. He is survived by his wife (RoseMary), a brother Richard (Luane), a sister Carol DeAdder (Stanley); his 9 children: Ray (Susan), Annette Van Wagenen, Dennis (Ruth), Gerald (Dennise), Alan, Kathy Greer (Greg), Tiffany Whitehead (Dave), Patrick Wiscombe (Nikki) and Maryelle Bueno (Manuel); 32 grandchildren and 42 great-grandchildren, with 4 on the way.
Funeral services will be held Friday, January 24, 2020, at the American Fork 19th Ward chapel, 1305 North 100 East, American Fork, Utah at 11:00 am. Family and friends may call on Thursday, January 23 from 6:00-8:00 pm at the church and again on Friday, January 24 from 9:30-10:30 am prior to services. Interment will follow services at the American Fork City Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.warenski.com
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 23, 2020