Donald Richard Bond

1933 ~ 2019

Donald Richard Bond passed away at the age of 86 on May 18, 2019 from the effects of Parkinson's Disease. His family will be ever grateful to Elevation Hospice for their tireless efforts to keep Don comfortable, cared for, and out of pain for seven months. In his last days, the CNA nurses at Welcome Home Assisted Living tended to many of his critical needs.

He is preceded in death by three of his children; Kris Bond, Kevin Bond, and Kathy (Bond) Anglesey. He is survived by his wife Connie, four of his children: Stephen Bond, Theresa Bond, Mark (Brandi) Bond, and David (Jennifer) Bond, as well as 25 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Don achieved much in his lifetime and had no regrets at his passing. As a young Elder, he served a two-year mission to the Central States Mission. He was a teacher in the Church Educational System; he joyfully taught Early-Morning Seminary, Released-Time Seminary, Home Study Seminary, Institutes of Religion and, during the summer the Know Your Religion Series where he taught classes on having a successful marriage and another topic on dealing with tragedy, he called "From Heartache to Healing". His classes were always overflowing. His last CES assignment was to work under Gerald Lund in curriculum and training committees. He later gratefully worked as a Coach in Springs Leadership Development under Rue Lawrence.

His church service included serving as a Stake Sunday School President, a Bishop, a member of the North Salt Lake Parkway Stake Presidency under James Goodrich, and an Inner-City Missionary in West Valley with his wife Connie. More recently, as his strength began to wane, he served as a Ward Missionary and a Ministering Elder.

Above all else, his most important role here on this Earth was to be a son, a brother, a husband, a father, a grandfather, and a helpful friend. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the Orchard 10th Ward, 3317 South 800 West, Bountiful, Utah, with a viewing from 10:00 to 10:45 am at the church prior to the service. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on May 20, 2019