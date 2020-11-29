Donald Stevens Brewer
1927 ~ 2020
Donald Stevens Brewer passed away peacefully at his home in West Jordan, Utah, on November 25, 2020 of natural causes. He was 93 years old. He is the son of Preston Stevens Brewer and Nellie June Bell. He was the second of their four children-Jeanette, Don, Roy, and Mary June.
For many of his growing up years the family lived with Grandpa and Grandma Bell in Salt Lake County. He grew up going to church, school, working odd jobs, and having a lot of fun with his brother Roy. He had many experiences at a young age that shaped his character. As the oldest son he was a great help to his mother.
After graduating from Granite High School, he joined the Naval Air Corps. After his discharge he returned home and worked until age 20 when he could serve a mission. His call was to the Spanish American Mission and covered the area of Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico, and parts of Texas and California, serving honorably for 33 months.
Soon after returning from his mission he met LaVon Stoker. They dated a year and were married in the Salt Lake Temple, January 31, 1951. They were blessed with seven children, five boys and two girls-Patricia, David, Allen, Mark, Alene, Dean (died in infancy), and Kerry. He was a dedicated and loving husband and father.
Shortly after their marriage he enrolled at the University of Utah but because of health reasons he only finished his freshman year. His career was mostly in marketing, sales, and advertising. He started his own advertising agency called Advertising Professionals or ADPRO and enjoyed all involvements with his clients.
He enjoyed community service and had the opportunity of being a member of the UTA Board of Directors and the Council for Aging. Scouting was one of his great loves. He was a registered scouter for 52 years and served in many council, ward, and stake scouting positions. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout and many years later he was presented with Scouting's highest honor, the Silver Beaver.
He was a master gardener. His yard was always beautifully cared for and weeds were not allowed. He enjoyed sharing the produce from his vegetable garden with widows in the neighborhood. He also found joy in fishing with anyone who would go with him. With his boys he constructed model airplanes and rockets and enjoyed flying them in the west desert. He also loved hot air ballooning and had many adventures.
His membership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints included service as a Priest Advisor, Elders Quorum Counselor, Bishopric Counselor, Bishop, Stake President, Mission President of the Ohio Columbus/Cleveland Mission, Welfare Services Regional Agent, and Stake President Counselor. He served three additional missions with his wife LaVon, returning to "the Ohio," serving as Directors of Ohio Historic Sites, tour guides, and office help for a total of 7 ½ glorious years.
His life was filled with service. He had a strong testimony of Jesus Christ and God the Eternal Father, which could not be shaken.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, a brother, a sister, and a great-grand daughter. He is survived by his wife LaVon, six children: Patricia B. Madsen (Grant), David A. Brewer (Diana), D. Allen Brewer, Mark S. Brewer (Janet), Alene B. Astle, Kerry L. Brewer (Erma), a sister Jeanette B. Lee, 28 grand-children, and 62 great-grandchildren.
There will be a viewing at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 South State Street in Murray, on Friday, December 4, 2020, from 6:00-8:00 pm. Funeral services for immediate family only will be held at the Westland Second Ward Chapel on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 11:00 am. Interment at Elysian Burial Gardens, 1075 East 4580 South, Millcreek, Utah.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com
.