Don Munk
Richfield, Utah
Donald William Munk, 83, passed away August 3, 2020 at his home in Richfield. He was born January 29, 1937 in Gunnison to Louis Christian and Dagmar Mortensen Munk. He married Nola Rae Petersen, August 11, 1962 in Centerfield. Their marriage was solemnized July 5, 1995 in the Manti Temple.
Don loved his family and his life. He had many fascinating life experiences and enjoyed sharing those stories with the people that he loved. He served in the US Army during the Cold War and spent time in Germany. He played basketball in the Army for the 35th Artillery Unit and the team won the European League Championship. Don had a skill for developing business systems which turned into many companies in different industries. Through his life, he was approached by many for his business advice. He was empathetic toward those around him, and anonymously helped many people with challenges in their lives. He loved history: ancient history, US History, Church History and was well-versed in historical content. This knowledge grew as he studied and learned. He shared this knowledge in his Church callings and conversations. Don was a master of "Dad Jokes" and could "out joke" the best.
During his life, he served on the Sevier Travel Council, was a member of the Sons of Utah Pioneers and was active in The Church of Jesus of Latter-day Saints. He served in many stake and ward callings including the high council, Sunday School presidency, and Gospel Doctrine teacher, among others. He worked in the Manti Temple as a temple ordinance worker. His kind heart and warm smile will be missed by all those around him.
Survived by his wife of Richfield; children: Shaun Gann, Parker, CO; Susan Munk, Cedar City; Ken (Laura) Munk, Huntersville, NC; Staci (Shane) Peterson, Richfield; Jami Carter, Tooele; 16 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; siblings: Betty Barton, Luella Jorgensen, brother-in-law, Roger Nelson; sister-in-law, Myrtle Munk.
Preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Claine Munk, Robert Munk, Keith Munk, Max (Jean) Munk; sisters: Mavis (Howard) Hansen, Barbara (Morris "Ike") Lunt, Charlene Seeley, and DeEtte Nelson; brothers-in-law, George Barton.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 12:00 Noon in the Magleby Mortuary Chapel. Friends may call at the Magleby Mortuary Friday evening from 6-7 p.m. or Saturday morning 10:30-11:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Richfield City Cemetery with military honors. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com