Donetta Albrechtsen
Bennion
8/19/1933 - 8/6/2020
A loving wife and companion, mother, grandma, and great-grandma, Donetta Albrechtsen Bennion, passed away August 6, 2020, age 86, with her family by her side, Donetta always demonstrated love for her family and faith in her Heavenly Father. Donetta will always be remembered for being lovely, gentle and kind.
Donetta was born on August 19, 1933, to Ernest and Donetta P. Albrechtsen in Salt Lake City, Utah. She graduated from Granite High School, then attended the University of Utah and Brigham Young University. Her first formal date was with her future husband an admiring neighbor in Taylorsville. On October 30, 1953, she married E. Mervin Bennion in the Salt Lake Temple. She and Merv are the parents of four children. Their first home together was in Heidelberg, Germany where she worked as secretary with top secret clearance while her husband served in the US Army. They spent 15 years living in Granger raising their family then moved to West Jordan where the have lived for the past 40 years.
Service to others and faith in the Lord Jesus Christ were both important and essential to Donetta. Throughout her life, Donetta was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she served as the President of the Primary, Young Women and Relief Society. Her sweet influence has touched the lives of those she served.
She had a deep love for her husband and her family, always a wonderful example of living life with faith, happiness, family, friendships, and love of the gospel. She gave us sweet memories our family will always hold dear. She blessed others and will always be remembered for her service, humility, gratitude, patience, and kindness.
Donetta and Merv enjoyed being together with dear friends from West Lake, and siblings of the Bennion and Albrechtsen Families. Donetta's first love was little children which she called her little people. Her countenance always brightened in their company. The grandchildren had many sleep overs. It was her custom to make a bed on the front room floor and all sleep together after the activities. Each child left her home knowing that they were loved and treasured.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Carma Beus and brother-in-law Norman B. Maxfield. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Mervin; her children daughter DeAnn Edvik Lunt (Ronald), Sons Dennis Mervin (Allison), Wade Warren (Marcey), and Chad Ernest Bennion, 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, and 6 step-great-grandchildren, Donetta's siblings; Darlene Maxfield (Norman), Carma Beus (Stanley), Christine Marsh (Bill), Cecil Albrechtsen (Kay), Annette Miller (Kenneth), Claudia Taggart (Bruce) and Bryce Albrechtsen (Dana).
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the home nursing staff of Quality Home Health and Hospice as well as the Intermountain Health Care Heart Failure Clinic for their extraordinary care.
Funeral Services will be held August 13, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 South), Sandy, with viewing at 10:00 am. Services and viewing will be limited to family members because of Covid 19. Interment will be at the Taylorsville Memorial Park Cemetery, 4575 South Redwood Road (1700 West).
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Humanitarian Fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com
