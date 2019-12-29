Home

Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
(801) 942-6301
Donna A. Robertson


1930 - 2019
Donna A. Robertson Obituary
Donna A Robertson
1930 - 2019
Donna A Robertson passed away Dec. 24, 2019. Our mom, and grandmother was 89. Donna was born March 24, 1930 in Bend, OR. to Arthur C Wright and Martha M Wright. She married W Montague Robertson "Monte" September 7, 1952 in Tulelake, CA. Monte preceded her in death in 1988. Donna is survived by her son Mark (Sarah) Robertson, daughter Lynn R (Daniel) Joyce and her 4 grandsons; Benjamin Robertson, James (Lauren) Joyce, Stephen Joyce, Peter Robertson and her cat Tommy. Services will be conducted at a later date. Complete obituary at cannonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 29, 2019
