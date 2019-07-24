On July 19, 2019, Donna Cox, our loving mother and grandmother, passed through the veil and into the loving arms of her husband, Lowell Cox, her sons, Darrell, Lowell Lamoine, and Cristin Cox, and those who have gone before.

Donna was born on March 19, 1936, in her mother's bed in Salem, Idaho. She was welcomed into the arms of her mother, Melba Alice Ward, and her father, Chester Lyle Harris. She was one of six children, Norma Flannery, Martha Atherly, Keith Harris, Orval Harris, and Beverly Harris. Donna always told of growing up on farms in Idaho, swimming in the irrigation ditches, and sleeping on the screened porch in the heat of the summer.

Later, she moved to South Salt Lake where she attended Granite High School, worked at Woolworths, and danced the Jitterbug. It was at one dance where she met her sweetheart, Lowell. She was 15 and he was a college man, attending the University of Utah. After a two year courtship, they were married on June 8, 1954. Just one year later, their daughter, Cynthia, joined them. Shortly after, Lowell was drafted to military service during the Korean War. This led to the family moving to Hawaii for eight months.

Upon their return, they settled in California where Lowell attended college and worked to care for his growing family. Soon, they were joined by Darrell and then by Lamoine. Upon completing school, the family moved back to St. George, where their family was completed, with the addition of Cris. Later, the family settled in Bountiful, UT following the tragic loss of their son Darrell. They would make Bountiful their home and have continued to live in the same house for more than 50 years.

Donna was known for her amazing sense of service and caring for those around her. She worked for many years as a presser at dry cleaners and later for Mr. Mac's, where she retired from. During that time, she continued to seek knowledge and became an accomplished tailor. She was also known for her artistic skill in creating wedding cakes for friends and family. She was particularly known for her red velvet cake, which continues to be better than any other. She was accomplished in many crafts and artistic endeavors, including ceramics, crochet, tri-chem, embroidery, quilting, and many others. It was a rare day when granny didn't know how to do something or wasn't able to assist.

Most importantly, she was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. "Granny" as she became known, was indestructible. She could out walk, out cook, out work, out drive, and out camp, almost anyone and she always did it with a heart full of love and an eye single to the real purpose of the activity. She loved to listen to her children and grandchildren play music, tell stories, and play. Donna is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Makin, daughters-in-law Cydney Cox and Maureen Cox, siblings Orval Harris and Beverly Harris, 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and one more great-grandchild, arriving in February 2020, as well as countless nieces and nephews.

Condolences may be offered at a viewing, Friday July 26, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, UT. A funeral will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 2:00 pm at the LDS Chapel located at 1250 South Main, Bountiful, UT. Prior to the funeral, a viewing will be held from 12:30-1:30 pm at the chapel. Interment will be at the Memorial Redwood Cemetery, following the service. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude an appreciation to all those who have supported our Granny over the last several years, and in particular, during the last few weeks. We love you and thank you.

Published in Deseret News on July 24, 2019