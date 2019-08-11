|
|
Donna J Wimmer
1932 ~ 2019
South Jordan, UT-Donna J Wimmer, age 86, passed away surrounded by her loving family on August 5, 2019 in South Jordan, Utah. She was born on September 22, 1932 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Edward and Bernadine Jones. She married LaMont A. Wimmer on November 25, 1949.
Donna is survived by her children: Shawna (Brad) Wimmer-Lehman, Colleen (Lee) Haas, Larry Wimmer (Heidi Aste), Judy (Bob) Capson, 10 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, sister Carol Diemer, and brother Jim Jones.
Donna is preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers, and three sisters.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123 with a viewing one-hour prior. A viewing will be held on Monday August 12, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at the same location. Interment to follow.
Mom's greatest joy was her family and baking cookies for others. We will all miss you and yes Mom, you have your purse! And yes, we know where Larry is.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 11, 2019