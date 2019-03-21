Donna Jane Callahan

1945 ~ 2019

On Monday March 18, 2019, Donna passed in the same way she lived life; with family at her side, she danced into the arms of her Savior, free from the illness that shackled her these past few years.

Gone, but by no means forgotten, she will live on in the hearts and memories of so many that were blessed by knowing and loving her.

Donna may be remembered for many things; her laugh and love of laughter, big family gatherings, or dancing to a favorite song at the drop of a hat; for her craft projects, cooking, or love for green apples right off the tree; or perhaps for her love of babies and toddlers - she never passed by one she didn't want to hold and kiss.

Donna will most assuredly be remembered for how she lived her life sacrificially for others and the joy she found in doing so. She was a devoted wife to her husband of 52 years, care giver to the ailing, mother to the motherless, dedicated mother that never missed the dance or musical performance, or sporting event of her children and grandchildren. But most of all, she will be remembered as the trusted friend who always put your care and happiness ahead of her own.

Donna Jane was born on May 15, 1945 to Royal L. and Ethel F. Matson in Salt Lake City. She was the seventh of nine children. She graduated from Granite High School where she met the love of her life, Charles (Chuck) Ray Callahan. Chuck and Donna were married on August 5, 1966 and spent the next 40 plus years doing one of the things Donna loved most: raising and doting on their four children; Ross, Todd, Sheila (Peterson) and Tamra.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; and four siblings: Les, Ron, Marge (Lawson), and Linda (Danjanovich). She is survived by her devoted and loving husband, Chuck Callahan; her brother, Ralph; and sisters, Elaine (Moosman), Lois (Frink), and Marilyn (Van Dam). She is survived by her children; grandchildren, Hunter, Sage (Peterson), Brennen (Lamont), Sienna (Peterson); and great-grandchild, Aiden.

To honor Donna Jane's life: meet a stranger and make a new friend today; forgive someone who wronged you; give a hug or take a meal to someone in need; eat a green apple and do a little jig; or hold a baby and then kiss the parents on the cheek for letting you do so. That's what she would have done, and the world is a better place because of it.

Dance, Donna Jane, dance!

The family would like to extend a very heartfelt thank you to Gur, Brooke and the rest of the staff at Heartwood Hospice Care for taking such amazing care of both Donna and Chuck through this most trying and difficult season.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 12:00 PM at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road. Friends may visit from 6:00-8:00 PM on Friday, March 22nd or 11:00-11:45 AM on Saturday at the same location. Interment, Elysian Burial Gardens.

