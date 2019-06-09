Donna Jean Basta

1931 ~ 2019

Donna Jean Gadd Pett Basta was born July 23, 1931 in Copperton, Utah to George A. Gadd and Genevieve N. Miller Gadd. She passed away at her home in Stansbury Park on June 5, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. She was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She graduated from Bingham High School in 1949. She married Lynn W. Pett on June 8, 1950 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was the loving mother of four children. She and Lynn divorced and she later married Louis M. Basta on April 4, 1969 in Elko, Nevada. She was a very generous person and loved people. Also, a very talented person, she loved to oil paint, do ceramics and had a keen eye for decorating. Dancing was her passion and she loved her really high heels. You always knew when you went to her home, she'd have an outside fridge full of everyone's favorite sodas, a freezer full of chocolate chip cookies and goulash for 20 no matter if you needed to eat or not. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, son-in-law, Richard Flores and great great-granddaughter, Aria Lynn Thomas. Jean is survived by her children, Linda J. Chesnik (Robert), Nancy J. Flores, David L. Pett (Lant Olsen), Diana J. Mathews (Doug); 10 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and 7 great great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 13th at 11:00 a.m. in the Porter Way Ward, 57 W. Porter Way, Stansbury Park, Utah. Friends and family may call at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State Street, Midvale, Utah on Wednesday, June 12th from 6-8 p.m. or at the church on Thursday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to the services. Interment will be at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road (10600 S.), Sandy, Utah at 2:30 p.m. www.goffmortuary.com

