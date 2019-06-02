Donna L. Simard Emerson Frye born February 3, 1926 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Elmer Simard and Esther Lord. Donna passed away peacefully on May 27, 2019 into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father. She was raised in Seattle, Washington with siblings, Marvin, Vivian, Gloria and Sharon. She married the love of her life William Holland Emerson and had a family of eight children, Vicky, Kathy, Bill, Penny, Pat, Robinette, Roy and Roxanne. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was sealed to Bill in the Salt Lake City Temple. Following Bill's passing, she married Howard Emerson Frye. She leaves behind posterity of nearly a hundred and her beloved dog, Zoya.

Services will be Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00am at the L.D.S. chapel on 1187 E. Draper Parkway (12300 S.), friends and family can visit 9:30-10:30am prior to the service. Interment Salt Lake City Cemetery. Full obituary and guestbook to post messages for the family available at: HolbrookMortuary.com



