Donna Lee Jorgensen Nelson
1924 ~ 2020
Donna Lee Jorgensen Nelson was born September 4, 1924, In Logan, Utah. As a child her family moved from Smithfield to Moreland, Idaho. Her family farmed and she grew into a young woman who loved to read and run and succeed in school. She and her sister Rebecca attended Idaho State. Then Donna continued her education at Utah State in Home Economics. As part of her studies she did her student teaching in Heber, where shortly before she was scheduled to go back to USU she met Bill Nelson who had just returned from serving in World War II. She and Bill married on Dec 23, 1946. Bill attended BYU and after he graduated, they moved to Draper. Bill taught at Draper Elementary. The family moved to Sandy. Donna Lee didn't have to get released from her church calling because she was in a stake calling and was still in the same stake.
She served in ward and stake callings In Primary, Relief Society and Young Women's. She served as the Ward Camp Director so one of her girls would go to camp. She served as Camp Director for almost twenty years, running an efficient fun camp with belt made out of rope.
Donna Lee taught at Sandy Elementary for 25 years. After retiring she served as an Ordained Temple Worker at The Jordan River Temple. She and Bill traveled extensively through Europe and Israel.
She is survived by her brother Dee Jorgensen, her four daughters Lee Ann Nelson, Mary Lynn (Stephen) Sharp, Lisa (Thomas) Moeller and Laura (Daryl) McCarty, twelve grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank IHC Hospice Services for their help in making Donna Lee's last days more bearable.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 1:00 o'clock at the Sandy City Cemetery. www.goffmortuary.com