|
|
Donna Lee Marsh
Dec. 4, 1931 - Oct. 27, 2019
Donna Lee Young Marsh passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones, on October 27, 2019. She was born in Twin Falls, Idaho to Anthony William and Vera Mae Richins Young on December 4, 1931.
Donna was an active and precocious child, who loved to dance. In high-school, she stayed busy with cheer, theater, and student government-ever the social butterfly. She was a lifeguard at Dierkes Lake and was known to cliff dive and swim across the lake to warm-up. She graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1950.
Donna was a dedicated mother and had seven children with her husband Harold Max Marsh. They had the privilege of raising four daughters and one son; two sons died at birth. Donna imparted to her children many gifts-including a strong work ethic and love for the Creator. Education was a priority for her, with four children graduating from BYU and one from UNLV. She and her children were actively involved in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Throughout their frequent moves, they loved knowing that they would have a spiritual family, no matter where they lived.
In retirement, Donna stayed her ever-busy self: as a frequent line-dancer, service missionary and Rides for Wellness driver. Her grandkids loved to go swimming with her; she often had them join her for long summer days by the pool with crackers and licorice. They called her the "swimming grandma," and collectively agree that she was a mermaid at heart.
Her family remembers her as being flexible and adaptable; she was often the coolest head in the room. Donna felt called to serve and went out of her way to help others, always willing to aid her community whenever she could. Her life took her to many places, and she made friends wherever she went.
She is survived by four children: Cassandra (Rodney) Ashton, Michelle (Nate) Hanks, Robert (Windi) Marsh, Tracey (Mark) Webb; sixteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Doris Jones and, Joane Perkins, as well as her oldest daughter Danelle Louise Blair and her two infant sons.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, Utah, from 4:00 - 5:30 p.m. with a simple service to follow. Graveside services and interment will be held at the Twin Falls Cemetery, 2350 4th Avenue, Twin Falls, Idaho on Monday, November 4th at 1:00 p.m.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 1, 2019