Donna Mae Mix

1923 ~ 2020

Donna Mae Sisam mix passed away on November 10, 2020 at the legacy village in Taylorsville, Utah. Donna was born on February 4, 1923 to Amil Arthur Sisam and Elesta Mae Robertson in Murray, Utah. She was the second oldest of 11 children. She married her eternal companion Richard Lee Mix on February 17th 1943, until his passing in March 1997. She was a graduate of Murray High School, she lived on a farm growing up which explains her love of gardening. She, like her father, could make anything grow and she had a beautiful yard and worked in her yard well into her 90's. She worked as a nurse at Holy Cross Hospital. A devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a secretary for the relief society and primary organizations for many years. She was sealed to her eternal companion in the Salt Lake temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Preceded in death by her husband, Richard Mix; her parents; sisters: Connie, Faye, Betty Jean, Lorraine, Carolyn; brothers: Alvin (Buck) and Dennis. She leaves behind a son, Dan (Mattie); sisters: Shirley (Dennis) and Janice; brother, Ron; grandchildren: Robert (Rana), Raelynn (Gene), and James; many great- grandchildren and great- great- grandchildren. A viewing will be held Sunday, November 15th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Memorial Lake Hills Mortuary and Cemetery, 10055 South State, Sandy Utah. Her funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm on Monday, November 16th and viewing one hour prior to services at Memorial Lake Hills Mortuary and Cemetery, 10055 South State, Sandy Utah.



