Donna McMurray Pay
1923 - 2020
Donna McMurray Pay, our mother, grandma, great grandma and friend joined her husband Don as she passed away on July 7, 2020 in Bountiful, UT. Donna was born September 23, 1923 in Liberty, ID and was the daughter of George Vickers McMurray and Nellie Austin. She had two sisters, Ina King and Bertha Hansen, and two brothers, Warren and Howard Mc Murray. She married Thomas Donald Pay on June 29, 1946 in Nephi, UT and they were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on June 29, 1949. Donna began her nursing career after completing her training at Holy Cross Hospital School of Nursing. She worked many years as an RN for Dr. Welling's pediatric practice in Salt Lake City. Through this profession that she loved, she met many people who became lifelong friends as their children and then grandchildren came to see "Dr. Donna".
Donna loved to play golf, garden, travel, and most of all, serve. She was a true friend to others, always giving of her time and talents. She was an active church member and served in many callings, including Relief Society President, where she showered her neighborhood with love. Donna spent the last five years at Barton Creek Assisted where she had many friends. Thank you to those who so lovingly cared for her there.
Don and Donna have four boys: Thomas Darrell Pay (Diana) Jensen, UT, Gregory George Pay (Val) Antelope, CA, Jeffrey Edward Pay (Denise) North Salt Lake, UT and Jerrold Donald Pay (Donna) Bountiful, UT. They have 13 grandchildren 18 great grandchildren. We love grandma for her spunkiness, humor, devotion and love, and will dearly miss her.
Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Bountiful City Cemetery, 2224 South 200 West, Bountiful, Utah. A viewing will be held from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, prior to services. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.

Published in Deseret News on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Russon Brothers Mortuary - Bountiful
JUL
11
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Bountiful City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Russon Brothers Mortuary - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
