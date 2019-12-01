|
|
Donna Rae Larson Davidson
1937 - 2019
Donna Rae Larson Davidson, 82, passed away peacefully in Mesa, Arizona on November 23, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Donna was born September 10, 1937 in Ontario, Oregon to Effie Jane Moyes Larson and Lloyd Tolman Larson. She received her Bachelor's in nursing degree from Brigham Young University in 1960. On December 29, 1960 she married her eternal companion Daniel William Davidson in the Idaho Falls Temple. They are the parents of eight children. She later received a Master's degree in Hospital Administration from Southwest Texas State University. She spent her career in hospital administration and was beloved by all for her compassion and skill. Donna was multi-talented and creative. Life and career moves took them to many different states, and she made great friends wherever she went. She was a lifelong active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings. She loved the gospel of Jesus Christ and she loved her large family.
She is survived by her dear husband Dan, her children Daren (Berit) Davidson, Doneen (Alan) Larsen, Debra (Frank) Hill, Danielle (Jeff) Middleton, David (Stacey) Davidson, Dion (Summer) Davidson, Diane (Ryan) Owen, her brothers David (Carma) Larson, Larry (Arlene) Larson, Steven (Janet) Larson, 27 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her oldest son Darryl Davidson, her brother Odell (Dixie) Larson, and her parents. We express our gratitude to Ashton Gardens Assisted Living in Mesa, Arizona for their care of our mother in her last months. Funeral services will be held Monday December 2, 2019, at 11:00 am in the LDS Stake Center at 2950 N. Canyon Road in Provo, Utah. A visitation will be held from 9:30 - 10:45 that morning. Burial will be in Memorial Lake Hills Cemetery at 10055 S. State, Sandy, Utah. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.walkersanderson.com.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 1, 2019