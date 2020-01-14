|
Donna Mae Clifton Riggs
1934 ~ 2020
Taylorsville, UT-We celebrate the life of Donna Mae Clifton Riggs who passed away January 12, 2020 at the age of 85 in Taylorsville Ut.
She was born on July 20, 1934 in Seattle Washington to Pern J Clifton and Elsie L Johanson. Donna was the second child of three daughters. She was raised on Bainbridge Island and had a wonderful childhood. Graduated from Bainbridge High School in 1952. They were married in the St. George temple on May 14 1957. Blessed with 6 children 22 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Duard S Riggs and children son David Riggs/Wendy son Lindell Riggs/Shirley son Dee daughter Darlene Montgomery/Dan (div) daughter Danise Gallegos/Dave Wasek son Duane Riggs/Keri grand and great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Bennion 5th Ward, 6030 South Kamas Drive, Taylorsville, Ut with a viewing prior from 9:30 - 10:45 AM. Interment will be on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Hatch City Cemetery at 1:00 PM.
Longer obituary can be found at MemorialUtah.com.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 14, 2020