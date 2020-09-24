Donna Robinson
1942 ~ 2020
Donna Taylor Robinson, beloved mother, sister, grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully on August 27, 2020, after a decades-long battle with early-onset Frontotemporal Dementia. We can only imagine the party in heaven as she was welcomed home by her family members and friends.
Donna leaves behind a large and powerful legacy through her children, brother, sisters, and grandchildren. She is survived by her five children, Tanya (Eric) Wadley, Tracey (Kevin) Parks, Mike (Rachel) Robinson, Jr., Emily (Warren) Junium, and Christian Robinson, along with fourteen grandchildren.
Special heartfelt thanks to the caregivers at the Beehive Home of South Jordan and her hospice caregivers for their extraordinary care and compassion in the last year of Donna's life. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Larkin Sunset Gardens,1950 East Dimple Dell Road, (10600 South), Sandy, UT 84092. A graveside memorial will follow. Guests are asked to wear masks and social distance. We invite all to view the entire obituary and share their thoughts, memories, and condolences on our online memorial page at www.larkincares.com
.
Mom, we miss you, God be with you until we meet again.