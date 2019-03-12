Donna Unck

1932 ~ 2019

Donna Ann Gantner Forbes Unck passed away on March 6, 2019 at St. Marks Hospital in Salt Lake City. She contracted pneumonia and was unable to recover after 20 days of care.

Donna was born on September 14, 1932 in Fayette, MO to Andrew and Suzie Gantner. She graduated from the University of Utah one day prior to her marriage to John K. Forbes. While attending the University, she was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority. A number of years after the passing of John K. Forbes, she married Gary B. Unck. Donna worked until retirement in the land management office of the University of Utah Research Park. Her hobbies were sewing, quilting, knitting, water aerobics and shopping.

Donna was preceded in death by her father and mother, Andrew and Suzie Gantner; her husbands, John K Forbes and Gary B. Unck; her daughter, Barbara A. Forbes; and her grandson, Austin D. Forbes.

Donna is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, John D. and Jeannette E. Forbes; her grandchildren, Bryan K. Forbes and Shana L. Ruebsham; Gary Unck's children: Rhonda Unck, Brent Unck, Kent Unck, Loa Unck, and Gary Unck; her aunt, Betty Frakes; and her cousin, Mary Jean Bittle. Donna will be missed by the family and the many friends that knew her.

Graveside services will be held Friday, March 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Murray City Cemetery, 5600 South Vine Street, Murray, Utah.

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary