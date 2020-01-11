|
Donna Mae Vincent
1928 ~ 2020
Bountiful, Utah-Donna Mae King Vincent (GiGi) on January 8th left her family here on earth gracefully tap-dancing her way to heaven to the loving and opening arms of her husband Vince.
Born March 12, 1928 to Ernest Glen King and Alice Fullmer King in Magna, Utah. She married the love of her life James Richard Vincent on August 16, 1952. Donna is survived by her two daughters, Paula (Chuck) Baker of Centerville and Laurel (Kitt) Robertson of North Salt Lake City, Utah, six grandchildren: Andrea (Kyle) Kemper, Anne Robertson, Vincent Baker, Ashley (Jesse) Wright, Hailey Baker, Chris (Nichole) Robertson, nine great-grandchildren, her sister Kelly (Stuart) Mayfield of Las Vegas, Nevada and many nieces and nephews. Her parents and her husband preceded her in death.
We will miss mom and her love and zest for life. She was a strong and classy lady whose eyes twinkled when she smiled and stage presence was always noticed. She loved tap dancing and thoroughly enjoyed preforming first with the Maxinettes and later the Dancing Grannies. She found peace in both yoga and teaching others the joy of yoga. Between her dance group and yoga class she formed many lifetime friendships that she cherished. Mom and Dad were charter members of Oakridge Country Club and loved and supported many social activities.
Viewing will be held Sunday, January 12th, 6 to 8 pm at Russon Mortuary, 295 N. Main St., Bountiful. An additional viewing Monday, January 13th from 9:30am to 10:45 am at the Canyon Park Ward located at 1190 East Bountiful Hills Drive, Bountiful, Utah. Memorial service will follow at 11:00am. Interment Bountiful City Cemetery. Condolences may be conveyed at:www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020