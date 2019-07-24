Lura Doone Holladay (Doone) died peacefully on July 22, 2019. She was born in Cardston, Canada on August 18, 1926 to Dr. James Earl Parker and Mable Bankhead Parker. She grew up in Salt Lake City, Utah where she graduated from South High School and attended LDS Business College. Doone worked as a secretary for the Salt Lake Chamber of Commerce, as well as the VA Hospital, prior to her true calling as a homemaker.

Doone married Charles Donald Holladay on October 11, 1949, and together they created a wonderful life and family. Doone's family was her pride and joy, and she cared for them selflessly her whole life and supported them in all of their endeavors. She had an amazing inner strength, and overcame tremendous physical trials, setting a powerful living example for her children and grandchildren. She filled their hearts with love. She was an active member of the LDS Church, and held many callings throughout her life. She was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers and served as Treasurer for the Olympus Chapter for several years.

Doone is survived by her husband, Don, and her five children; Lecia (Mike), Lynn (Mary Ann), Keith (Alison), Susan (Don) and Paula (Robert). She was a wonderful influence of service and love to her 15 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren, building in them a strong character and a sincere belief that they were grandma's favorite.

Funeral services will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11:00am at the Holladay 2nd Ward, 2065 East 4675 South. Friends and family are invited to visit Sunday evening 6:00-8:00pm at Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 South 2300 East, and at the church Monday morning 9:30-10:30am prior to the service. Interment: Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park. Guestbook to post messages and tributes for the family available at: HolbrookMortuary.com



