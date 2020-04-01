Home

Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Dora Dean Snow


1927 - 2020
Dora Dean Snow
03/28/1927 ~ 03/29/2020
Dora Dean was born in Ferron, Utah to Bryant A. and Gladys Braithwaite Nelson. She passed away in Kaysville, Utah. Funeral Services will be private by invitation only at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home. The family asks that all others please remain safe at home and invite you to watch her service live by visiting www.jenkins-soffe.com. The webcasting of her service will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020. A longer obituary and condolences can be shared at the website also.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 1, 2020
