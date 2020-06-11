1927 ~ 2020

Beloved wife, mother, Oma, great-grandma, sister, aunt, and friend passed away peacefully on June 9th at the age of 92.

Born in Hannover, Germany, she immigrated to the US in 1953 after marrying Johannes (John) Nephi Menzel. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple and built a lovely life together from the ground up in a new country. In addition to raising her children, during her career Doris worked at Olympus High School, First Security Bank, and the LDS Church Office Building. She was a woman of deep faith and was active in the LDS church fulfilling many callings over the years. She loved to cook and bake and no one ever left her house without being offered cookies, cake or chocolates. She loved a good game of Rummikub and her visits with family and friends.

Doris is survived by her sons, Steven and Bryan (Tracey), six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and her loyal friends who visited weekly.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 13th at 11:00am, Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 Highland Drive. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of the Wellington for the kindness and care they provided during her time living there.



