Dora Renee Lawley Patrick
1933-2020
Salt Lake City, Utah-Dora Renee Lawley Patrick
Renee Patrick passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 18, 2020,
after braving several weeks of illness following a broken hip. Renee
was born November 28, 1933, in Salt Lake City, the youngest of five
daughters born to Lorenzo Lawley and Dora Pettey Lawley. She
graduated from South High School, Class of 1952. Renee married Harry
W. (Pat) Patrick on June 14, 1957. Renee is survived by H. W.
Patrick, sister Norma Roylance (Pittsbugh, PA), step-brother Jack
(Janice) Morgan, son Brian T. Patrick, daughters Cathleen (Eric)
Peterson, Marianne (Matt) Bronniman, grandchildren Nicholas (Linda)
Spencer, Abbigail and Sebastian Peterson, Clara Hawkes (Ryan) and
Miquelle Bagley, six great grandchildren, many loving nieces and
nephews, and her sweet cat, Daisy. Renee always wanted to be a
mother, and she found great joy in her family and friends, her work
at a design center and as a wedding planner, her volunteer work at
the Hogle Zoo and 30 years at the St. Marks Hospital reception desk,
decorating her lovely home, and cheering on the Utah Jazz. A limited
viewing will be held Monday, July 27, from 9:15 - 10:15 am. In view
of Covid restrictions, please contact Cathleen Peterson
(571-217-1512) to schedule a viewing visitation time. Masks are
required, and social distancing is kindly requested. Family
graveside services will be held July 27 at 11 a.m., and can be viewed
by live stream or a posted recording on the Wasatch Lawn Memorial
Park website. A virtual celebration of Renee's life will be
scheduled in the coming weeks so family and friends can share treasured memories.
Details will be posted on the Wasatch website.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Best Friends Animal
Society or Hogle Zoo.
