Dora Renee Lawley Patrick

1933-2020

Salt Lake City, Utah-Dora Renee Lawley Patrick

Renee Patrick passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 18, 2020,

after braving several weeks of illness following a broken hip. Renee

was born November 28, 1933, in Salt Lake City, the youngest of five

daughters born to Lorenzo Lawley and Dora Pettey Lawley. She

graduated from South High School, Class of 1952. Renee married Harry

W. (Pat) Patrick on June 14, 1957. Renee is survived by H. W.

Patrick, sister Norma Roylance (Pittsbugh, PA), step-brother Jack

(Janice) Morgan, son Brian T. Patrick, daughters Cathleen (Eric)

Peterson, Marianne (Matt) Bronniman, grandchildren Nicholas (Linda)

Spencer, Abbigail and Sebastian Peterson, Clara Hawkes (Ryan) and

Miquelle Bagley, six great grandchildren, many loving nieces and

nephews, and her sweet cat, Daisy. Renee always wanted to be a

mother, and she found great joy in her family and friends, her work

at a design center and as a wedding planner, her volunteer work at

the Hogle Zoo and 30 years at the St. Marks Hospital reception desk,

decorating her lovely home, and cheering on the Utah Jazz. A limited

viewing will be held Monday, July 27, from 9:15 - 10:15 am. In view

of Covid restrictions, please contact Cathleen Peterson

(571-217-1512) to schedule a viewing visitation time. Masks are

required, and social distancing is kindly requested. Family

graveside services will be held July 27 at 11 a.m., and can be viewed

by live stream or a posted recording on the Wasatch Lawn Memorial

Park website. A virtual celebration of Renee's life will be

scheduled in the coming weeks so family and friends can share treasured memories.

Details will be posted on the Wasatch website.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Best Friends Animal

Society or Hogle Zoo.



