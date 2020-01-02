|
|
Doreen Kurr Brugger
Manti, UT
Doreen Barbara Kurr Brugger passed away suddenly at the age of eighty-four on December 27, 2019 and joined her eternal companion, Archie Maynard Brugger, in paradise.
Doreen was an exceptional teacher, leader, and minister to hundreds-perhaps thousands-of individuals. She was an active and engaged member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The highlight of her life was her service as matron of the Manti Temple from 2000-2003.
With a doctorate in organ and voice from the University of Washington, Doreen was a professor of French, piano, organ, and voice for several years. She was a talented accompanist, solo musician, and singer who also gave private piano, organ, and voice lessons in her home in Ephraim prior to her marriage. An avid genealogist, Doreen facilitated the temple work of more than 10,000 of her ancestors.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Archie Brugger; her parents, Frederick Kurr and Ellen Mercer Kurr; and her brother, David Kurr. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Norma Kurr of Prescott, AZ; children, Rebecca Bailey (Clyde) of Manti, Marianne Dittmar (Frank) of Provo, Robert Brugger (Dena) of Allen, TX, fifteen grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 10 am in the Manti Stake Center, 555 East Union. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 6 to 8 pm at the Manti Tabernacle, 90 South Main. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 2, 2020