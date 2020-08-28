1929 ~ 2020

Doreen Moody Wanlass, age 91, passed away peacefully at home in Alpine, Utah on August 8, 2020. Doreen was born April 1, 1929 in Aurora, Utah, the fourth of eight children of Edgar Rollo and Emma Floy Sorensen Moody. She spent her childhood in Beaver, Milford, and Tooele, Utah, where she was known as an outstanding student, an avid reader, a skilled softball player, an accomplished singer and violinist, a talented seamstress, and a prize-winning essayist. While in high school, she frequently performed as part of a sextet singing group that won a KSL radio contest with their rendition of "Let It Snow." She attended the University of Utah for a year, where she sang in the A Capella Choir under Spencer Condie, pitched for the women's softball team, and belonged to Lambda Delta Sigma. Her parents had moved to Baldwin Park, California, where Doreen met a recently returned "Navy man," Cravens (Chris) Lamar Wanlass. Doreen and Chris were married in the Salt Lake Temple on August 30, 1948 and moved to Berkeley, California, for Chris to pursue his education. Following his graduation, they settled in southern California and were blessed with three daughters and three sons. In 1984, Doreen and Chris moved to Utah, where she resided until her death.

Doreen had many talents and interests. She was a fabulous cook and could truly create a delicious, well-balanced meal from next to nothing. She loved to bake, and her children and grandchildren remember her scrumptious cinnamon rolls, fudge, taffy, chocolate truffles, pumpkin pie, peanut brittle, and Christmas cookies. Her children's friends loved hanging out at Doreen's house because they knew there would be fantastic treats; she was the original "Kool-Aid Mom." With her beautiful voice, she fostered a great love of music in her children, encouraging them in their music lessons and exposing them to classical music through her patronage of community concerts and civic light operas. She was a remarkable seamstress, sewing most of her own clothes and many of those of her children with an astute eye for fashion and design. Doreen loved to read and introduced her children to the great literature of Jane Austen and Charles Dickens. She was an expert on old films and enjoyed frequent "movie nights" with her children and grandchildren. Doreen knew how to throw an amazing party, and her New Year's events became legendary. Her grandchildren remember her game nights with endless rounds of Zonk, Yahtzee, and Phase 10 accompanied by homemade ice cream. She had a real eye for floral arranging and created many beautiful arrangements for her home and those of others. Doreen loved to travel, and cherished the memories of her trips to Europe, Hawaii, Canada, and the many national parks of America. She was an enthusiastic baseball fan and proudly cheered for the L. A. Dodgers during her time in California.

Doreen leaves a profound legacy for her children and grandchildren. She taught them the value of hard work and constantly emphasized the importance of education. She modeled a focus on community involvement through her political activism, even serving on the first Commission of Women in Orange County, California. She was a compassionate, generous friend and neighbor and an attentive, fun-loving mom and grandma. Most of all, she will be remembered for her deep love for and devotion to her family and extended family.

Doreen was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings, including as a worker in the Provo Temple. Her favorite calling, though, was working with the Young Women, over whom she had a great influence as a mentor, teacher, and friend. She had a deep love for the Savior and taught her children and grandchildren the importance of treating others with kindness and respect. We cherish her example of unselfish service and Christian charity.

Doreen is survived by her children Lorraine (Steven) Wood, Annette (Joseph) Jarvis, Janine, David (Julianne), Gary, and Brent; 13 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Chris Wanlass. A private graveside service was held on August 12 at the Alpine Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store