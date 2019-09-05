Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-5781
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Rose Park 4th Ward
1163 W. 800 N
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Rose Park 4th Ward
1163 W. 800 N
SLC, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen Olive Jensen Rogers


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doreen Olive Jensen Rogers Obituary
Doreen Olive Jensen Rogers
1928 - 2019
Doreen Olive Jensen Rogers passed away peacefully on September 3, 2019 in Bountiful, UT. Born in Montpelier, Idaho on October 19, 1928. Married Rex Eugene Rogers on June 1, 1946 in Montpelier, ID. Later Solemnized in the Salt Lake City Temple on September 12, 1969. At 90, she was the last surviving sibling of her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, daughter Ann Sudweeks, and son-in-law Ray Browning. She is survived by her daughter Jean Browning, son Alan (Chris) Rogers, 10 grandchildren, and 29 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11 am at the Rose Park 4th Ward located at 1163 W. 800 N. SLC, UT. Viewings will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 6 - 8 PM at Larkin Mortuary, 260 E. South Temple, SLC and on Friday from 9:30 - 10:30 am at the Ward prior to the service. Interment to follow at the Paris City Cemetery in Idaho.
We would like to thank the staff of Welcome Home-Bountiful and Marcia Nielsen of Symbii Health for their care of our mother. For additional details or to express condolences, please visit www.LarkinCares.com.
logo

Published in Deseret News on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doreen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Larkin Mortuary
Download Now