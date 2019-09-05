|
|
Doreen Olive Jensen Rogers
1928 - 2019
Doreen Olive Jensen Rogers passed away peacefully on September 3, 2019 in Bountiful, UT. Born in Montpelier, Idaho on October 19, 1928. Married Rex Eugene Rogers on June 1, 1946 in Montpelier, ID. Later Solemnized in the Salt Lake City Temple on September 12, 1969. At 90, she was the last surviving sibling of her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, daughter Ann Sudweeks, and son-in-law Ray Browning. She is survived by her daughter Jean Browning, son Alan (Chris) Rogers, 10 grandchildren, and 29 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11 am at the Rose Park 4th Ward located at 1163 W. 800 N. SLC, UT. Viewings will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 6 - 8 PM at Larkin Mortuary, 260 E. South Temple, SLC and on Friday from 9:30 - 10:30 am at the Ward prior to the service. Interment to follow at the Paris City Cemetery in Idaho.
We would like to thank the staff of Welcome Home-Bountiful and Marcia Nielsen of Symbii Health for their care of our mother. For additional details or to express condolences, please visit www.LarkinCares.com.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 5, 2019