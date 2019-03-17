Doreen Wimmer Larson passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on March 7, 2019.

She was born November 26, 1928 in Logan, Utah to Acel Forrest Wimmer and Dora Little. She was the second to the youngest of nine children. She was born at the family home on 164 West 4th North in Logan, Utah and attended Logan schools.

She met Emery Larson when she was still in high school in 1947, his sister Marie introduced them. They were married on August 19, 1948 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. They moved to Salt Lake City in 1953 for his work.

She considered being a wife, mother and grandmother her most important role in life.

She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a strong testimony of her Savior. She was always serving her neighbors, friends and family, and attending the Temple weekly.

She joined the Daughters of Utah Pioneers in September of 2000, and said it was a great blessing in her life.

She worked at JC Penny's for 14 years with some of her best friends, still going to lunch with them up until the end of life. She had many friends in the neighborhood and cherished each one of them.

She was preceded in death by her parents and all 8 of her siblings. She is survived by her husband Emery M. Larson and her three children Brent Larson (Charlotte), Julie Veenendaal (Kent), Chris Larson; her 8 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00am at Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 South 2300 East, where friends and family can visit 9:30-10:30am prior to the service. Interment will follow at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park. Guestbook to post messages for the family available at: HolbrookMortuary.com



Published in Deseret News on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary