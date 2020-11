Doris AlbertaPetersen WestDec. 26, 1934~Nov. 7, 2020Born Dec. 26, 1934 to Marvin and Alberta Mills Petersen in Salt Lake City, Utah. Passed away Nov. 7, 2020 at the home of son Mark, Layton, Utah. Married her true love, Ronald G. West, Feb. 7, 1953.Beloved mother to Mark (Lori) West, Steven (Suzy) West, and Sherri West Hodson. Sealed as a family on June 17, 1975, in the Salt Lake Temple.Adored by 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.Survived by her children; all grandchildren; sister, Janice Holmes; sister-in-law, Carmen Petersen; many beloved family and friends. Preceded in death by her sweet husband, Ron (2007); parents; brother, Ray Petersen (2020); and daughter-in-law, Michelle Taylor West.Due to Covid 19, there will only be a family graveside service on Saturday, November 14, at 2:00 p.m. live streamed on Facebook. For full obituary and link to view service visit www.jenkins-soffe.com