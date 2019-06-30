In Loving Memory

Doris was born in Colorado to Italian parents, Carl and Lily. She died May 13, 2019 in Taylorsville, Utah. Doris was raised in Sego, Utah and moved to SLC where she attended East High School. She married Carl Retzlaff in 1956. Doris loved music and was an accomplished pianist and accordion player. She enjoyed traveling, crafting, photography, and playing cards. Sports were a big part of her life including softball, hunting, fishing (notably Alaskan fishing with family), target shooting, and bowling. She was a Wii bowling marvel in her later years. She was not afraid of new adventures like water skiing. She was a doting grandmother who enjoyed taking her grandchildren camping at "Camp Retzlaff". She loved her family and especially enjoyed yearly family reunions. Doris worked for Silver Naylor & Naylor Wentworth Architects for 25+ years as secretary, accountant, and receptionist. She took great pride in doing her best at whatever she undertook. Doris was an active member of the Jehovah's Witness Kearns Congregation. She was as generous in death as she was in life, and donated her body to the University of Utah.

Doris is survived by her sisters Lorraine Ditsworth and Betty Dalton (Ned); her children Vicki Ebert (Scott), Douglas (Cindylynn), and Dale (CJ); 10 nieces and nephews; 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 6 step-grandchildren; and 16 step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Retzlaff; brother-in-law, Robert Ditsworth;and niece, Laura Randall. Special thanks to the staff at Legacy House and the staff with Inspiration House, especially her nurse Wendy and CNA Savannah.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, July 27th. For the time and place please email [email protected], and a family member will return your email.

Published in Deseret News on June 30, 2019