Doris Harding1921 ~ 2020Doris Eileen McClurg Harding, born November 13, 1921, passed away on July 10, 2020. Doris died of natural causes at the age of 98 in the G.E. Wahlen Veterans Home. She was entombed with military honors at Redwood Memorial Estates in Taylorsville, Utah. No memorial was held due to COVID-19. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. For full obituary, go to www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com