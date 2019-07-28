|
1927 ~ 2019
Doris Esplin passed away on July 26, 2019, at the age of 92 in Cedar City, Utah,
She was born May 28, 1927, in Cedar City, Utah, the fifth of seven children to Grace Cutler Esplin and Charles Harmon Esplin.
She graduated from Cedar City High School. Then she spent time in Phoenix and San Francisco working in the business field. She developed a keen sense of style and brought her cosmopolitan knowledge back home to Cedar City. Despite her beauty and charm, garnering admiration from many suiters, she decided not to marry. After returning home, she attended Southern Utah University and graduated with a bachelor's degree in education. Doris went on to have a fulfilling career as a second-grade teacher touching the lives hundreds of children. She loved children and always had time to spend pursuing interests and helping them learn. She was beloved by her nieces and nephews, and each has fond memories of time spent enjoying games, reading, writing, playing the piano, and drawing with her.
Doris had a love of nature and life, which she shared with the children she taught and mentored. As such, she rode horses, swam, and hiked most of her life. Her love of the outdoors was evident in her classroom with displays of autumn leaves, rocks, and jars of colorful sand. After Doris's career as a schoolteacher, she traveled to visit relatives and see National Parks. In her journeys near and far, she took photographs and hiked. She was a gifted photographer and artist. She freely shared her work and took great delight in fostering the talents of her nieces and nephews.
Doris is survived by 21 nieces and nephews, one sister-in-law, and many beloved grand nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her siblings, two beloved nieces and one beloved nephew.
Although she is gone, the memories of wonderful hours spend with her over the decades will remain in the hearts and minds of her beloved nieces, nephews, and students.
Doris requested a Graveside service be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 10:00 am at Cedar City Cemetery, 685 N. Main, Cedar City, UT. A viewing will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Southern Utah Mortuary 190 N. 300 W, Cedar City, UT. Arrangements are under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
In memory of Doris, think of her when enjoying the outdoors or enjoying time with children.
Published in Deseret News from July 28 to July 29, 2019