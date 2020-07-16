Doris Smith Buckmiller
1929 - 2020
Doris Smith Buckmiller of Murray passed away peacefully on July 13, 2020. Born on December 28, 1929, to Herbert Hall and Henrietta Carlisle, Doris didn't just make lemonade out of lemons: she planted a whole orchard. She always put her family first, including her two husbands, Lyle and Naaman, who she joins in the afterlife, and four daughters: Wendy, Colleen, Jolleen, and Gloria.
Doris concluded her bright and far-reaching story at the Legacy House, where she was cared for by wonderful staff, nurses, and her family. Thank you to all those at the Legacy House and the Cottage for taking such wonderful care of our Doris.
We love you, Doris! We love you, mom! We love you, grandma!
A viewing and graveside service will be held on Saturday July 18, 2020. The viewing will be at 12:45-1:30 located at Cannon Mortuary 2460 Bengal Blvd, (7600 S.) Salt Lake City, 84121. Followed by a graveside service at Larkin Sunset Cemetery 1950 E 10600 South, Sandy UT 84092. The courtesy of wearing a mask and physical distancing is requested.
To view full obituary visit cannonmortuary.com
.