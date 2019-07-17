Home

POWERED BY

Services
North Canyon 5th Ward
2505 South Davis Boulevard
Bountiful, UT 84010
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
12:45 PM - 1:45 PM
North Canyon 5th Ward
2505 S Davis Boulevard
Bountiful, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
North Canyon 5th Ward
2505 S Davis Boulevard
Bountiful, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Swanson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris May Bucher Swanson


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris May Bucher Swanson Obituary
1924 ~ 2019
Born on May 5 1924 to Martha Schulz and Otto Bucher in Montpelier Idaho (with an outhouse!) Married up to Hank Swanson on December 22 1958 in Salt Lake City. Doris was a stubborn, feisty redhead, a pro level police scanner and ambulance chaser, and a fashionista extraordinaire. Despite her humble beginnings she was a proud woman. At a business party, one of their tipsy friends asked her where she parked her broom. She never forgave him. She always carried candy in her purse and kept it at the house and loved to give it away. Her life was complete with the birth of her only granddaughter, Holland. Doris even suggested the name. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in several callings, Primary was her favorite. Preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her sisters- Florence Patterson, Muriel Palmer, and Jane Wilson. Survived by daughter Jamie (Adrian) Vande Merwe, granddaughter Holland Vande Merwe, and many nieces and nephews. Thank you to Adagio Hospice and her wonderful nurse Rosemary and incredible aid Sharlene. Funeral service is Saturday July 20 at 2 p.m., viewing from 12:45-1:45 at North Canyon 5th Ward, 2505 S Davis Boulevard, Bountiful. Interment at Bountiful City Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News from July 17 to July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.