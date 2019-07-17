1924 ~ 2019

Born on May 5 1924 to Martha Schulz and Otto Bucher in Montpelier Idaho (with an outhouse!) Married up to Hank Swanson on December 22 1958 in Salt Lake City. Doris was a stubborn, feisty redhead, a pro level police scanner and ambulance chaser, and a fashionista extraordinaire. Despite her humble beginnings she was a proud woman. At a business party, one of their tipsy friends asked her where she parked her broom. She never forgave him. She always carried candy in her purse and kept it at the house and loved to give it away. Her life was complete with the birth of her only granddaughter, Holland. Doris even suggested the name. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in several callings, Primary was her favorite. Preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her sisters- Florence Patterson, Muriel Palmer, and Jane Wilson. Survived by daughter Jamie (Adrian) Vande Merwe, granddaughter Holland Vande Merwe, and many nieces and nephews. Thank you to Adagio Hospice and her wonderful nurse Rosemary and incredible aid Sharlene. Funeral service is Saturday July 20 at 2 p.m., viewing from 12:45-1:45 at North Canyon 5th Ward, 2505 S Davis Boulevard, Bountiful. Interment at Bountiful City Cemetery.

Published in Deseret News from July 17 to July 18, 2019