Doris Croxford Schmidt

1933 ~ 2019

Bountiful, UT-On Wednesday, March 20, 2019 our beloved mother Doris Croxford Schmidt passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family.

Doris was born in Murray, Utah on May 11, 1933 to Leonard and Ella Nester Croxford, where she had a very happy childhood. She was a hard worker and always stayed active. She kept a beautifully manicured yard with flower beds, fruit trees and a vegetable garden, tending these throughout her 85th year. She especially loved her roses. She kept a spotless house where she always welcomed family and friends.

"Oh, I've just read the best book!". She spent her free time reading and would always recommend a good book. She worked many jobs, but her husband and children were her greatest joy. Doris was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she faithfully served. She was a Relief Society visiting teacher until the time of her illness.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister Helen Romney Reese, sister Elayne Larsen and brother Ted Croxford.

She is survived by her loving husband Andrew Schmidt and her six children: David (Silvi) Harrison, Duane (Shelly) Harrison, Ruth (James-deceased) Magleby, Dru Harrison, Matthew (JoAnn) Harrison, Paula (Marvin) Everett.

She is also survived by her "bonus" children whom she cherished dearly: Jackie (Gerald-deceased) Gardner, Gale (Trisha) Schmidt, David (Sheryl) Schmidt, John (Gwyn) Schmidt, Boyd (Laura) Schmidt, Jeff (Jeanine) Schmidt, Chris (Cindy) Schmidt, Drew (Laura) Schmidt.

Doris has many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her brother Dale (Wilma) Croxford.

To honor her wishes there will be no viewing. Funeral services will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Bountiful Tabernacle, 55 South Main St. Friends and family may call 9:30-10:45 am prior to services. There will also be a visitation from 6-8 pm, Friday, March 22, 2019 at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, Utah. Interment, Elysian Burial Gardens. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com.

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 22, 2019