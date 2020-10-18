1/1
Doris Smith Arko
1949 - 2020
Our beautiful wife, mom, grandma, sister, and friend to all passed away peacefully at her home in West Valley, UT surrounded by her family from an aggressive neurodegenerative disease. She was 71. Doris was born June 24, 1949, in Park City, Utah to William Jr. Smith and Mariam Street Smith.
She was the oldest of six children. Graduated from Park City High School in 1967. It was there where she met the love of her life Bill. They were married November 21, 1969. They raised two children together in a house full of love and amazing memories. She worked for Granite School District for over 30 years. She loved her job there and the many friendships she made. Family was everything to Doris and she cherished every minute she got to spend with them. She loved taking cruises with her husband and best friend Bill, time spent at the family cabin, and camping, especially anywhere there was a desert race. There was never anything her grandkids participated in that she wasn't right there front and center cheering them on. She was an amazing cook and loved cooking big meals for her family, especially around the holidays. She always put the needs of others ahead of her own. She loved her family deeply and we are heartbroken at her passing. She is survived by her husband of almost 51 years Bill, children Bill Jr. (Brittany) and Angie (Troy Weirick), 5 grandchildren Kamryn, Mason, Dylan, Brayden, and Brooks, one great-grandson, Jack. Sisters Lawinia Hinkle, Kathy Gradine, and Edna Sundquist. Proceeded in death by her parents, brothers Bart L. Smith and Preston W. Smith. The family would like to send a special thanks to Dr. Kathleen Mckee and the team of Intermountain Health Hospice for their compassionate care.
Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Larkin Sunset Gardens 1950 E Dimple Dell Rd. Sandy, UT. In accordance with health guidelines please bring a mask and be aware of social distancing.

Published in Deseret News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Memories & Condolences
October 17, 2020
Our family couldn’t have respected this sister aunt and great aunt mire than anyone knew she was more like a mother figure to my husband and I she will be so deeply missed our condolences to the family love you all
DeAnn and family Sith
Family
October 16, 2020
Doris was an amazing friend and coworker. She always had a smile, a "how can I help" attitude, and was an outstanding office professional. I could always count on her for help and answers. My condolences to her family. You could hear the joy in her voice when she talked about you. I will miss her and am grateful for her friendship.
Sherry Wilson
Friend
October 14, 2020
I loved working with Doris at Granite School District she was amazing at her job and a very kind and caring person.
Kerrie Neu
Coworker
October 14, 2020
I worked with Doris at Granite District. I never asked for her help and found her unwilling to work with me. She was lovely, kind, helpful, and cheerful.
Janet Thorpe
