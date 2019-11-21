|
1939 ~ 2019
Doris Weixel Bias of Holladay, Utah, died peacefully on November 18, 2019. Doris was a very loving and giving woman who worked diligently to recover from a stroke that occurred in early 2017 and was diagnosed with dementia in mid-2019.
Doris was born in Ludwigshafen, Germany, on September 16, 1939, daughter of Dionys Weixel and Emma Hornbach Weixel. As a young woman working in an office supporting US Army operations in Heidelberg, Germany, she met the love of her life, Richard Bias, who was stationed there as a military policeman. They married in Shinnston, WV, on June 23, 1962, then moved to Washington, DC, where they had a daughter, Christina, and a son, Christopher. Doris worked in their home as a mother and seamstress, and Richard worked for the Metropolitan Police Department, first as a policeman and later as a narcotics detective. After Richard retired, the family moved back to West Virginia to live and work together on a 400-acre farm. There Doris worked for the Department of Human Services as a social worker performing eligibility and child protective services. After leaving government service, she dedicated herself to hospice care and an Alzheimer's disease support project. Together Doris and Richard renovated a log home and ran it as a B&B for 10 years, sharing it and their hospitality with people from all over the world.
After Dick's death in 1995, Doris relocated to Holladay, Utah to be closer to her children and grandchildren. She loved trips to the pool with the grandkids, and having family and friends over for sumptuous meals, often showcasing her specialties: schnitzel, sauerbrauten, spätzle, and dampfnudeln to name just a few German delights. Since her passion for helping people was still so vital to her, she became certified as a non-denominational chaplain at St. Mark's Hospital. There Doris continued her service in the role she enjoyed so much, talking with people about their lives, dreams, and their unique perspectives on spirituality.
Doris is survived by her daughter, Christina Lang (Fred Betz), her son Christopher Bias (Sue Stratton Bias), grandson Aaron Lang, granddaughters Ivy Bias and Aspen Bias, and sister Irene Lemmer (Werner), beloved sisters-in-law Karin Weixel, Sue Cox and Mona Holt, brother-in-law Charles Bias, and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Bias, her parents Dionys and Emma Weixel, and her brothers Peter Weixel and Volker Weixel.
A funeral Mass and reception will be held at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Cottonwood Heights on December 14, 2019. Mass will be at 11 a.m. and lunch reception will begin afterward, at noon. Doris's remains will be taken to West Virginia at a later date where she may rest again with her beloved Richard.
In Doris' honor, please hug someone you love today, and let them know how much they mean to you. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Doris Weixel Bias to the by mail to PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online at www.DementiaSociety.org/donate. Special thanks to the caring staff at The Ridge, Cottonwood, and Canyons Home Health and Hospice.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 21, 2019