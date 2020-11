Doris Alberta Petersen WestDec 26, 1934 ~ Nov 7, 2020Doris Alberta Petersen West born December 26, 1934 to Marvin and Alberta Petersen. Dearly loved and married Ron West (officially) February 7, 1953. Mom to three very wonderful children: Mark, Steven & Sherri. Sealed as a family on June 17, 1975 in the Salt Lake Temple. Dearly loved by her children: Mark (and the late Michelle) West and Lori West, Steven and Suzy West, and Sherri West Hodson. Adored by her grandchildren and great grandchildren: Kimberly, Brian, Michael, Melissa, Blake, Dallin, Aubrey, Ryan, Carly, Jonathan, Conner (Sam), Bryant, Jennifer, Kaytlyn, and Michael. Beloved (G-Gma) to fourteen great grandchildren.Graveside services will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. The services will be live streamed, for full obituary and to view service, visit jenkins-soffe.com