Peel Funeral Home
8525 West 2700 South
Magna, UT 84044
(801) 250-2624
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peel Funeral Home
8525 West 2700 South
Magna, UT 84044
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Fox Pointe Ward
1465 Bristol Ridge Rd.
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Fox Pointe Ward
1465 Bristol Ridge Rd.
Dorlene Derbidge


1940 - 2019
Dorlene Derbidge Obituary
Dorlene Butterfield Derbidge
1940 ~ 2019
Our loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother returned to her Father in Heaven on October 7, 2019 at the age of 79. She was born August 1, 1940 to Ernest J. and Leona Butterfield. She married her best friend, Val Ray Derbidge on August 22, 1956 and was later sealed to her loving husband in the LDS Temple on September 27, 1997.
Survived by her children, Joyce (Danny) DeLao, Vickie Egbert, John DeValmont, Robert (Aileen) Derbidge, Debra (Ian) Runnion, Janet (Glenn) Day; 11 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents; husband; daughter, Dorlene Gabbitas; 2 granddaughters, Kelly DeLao and Danielle DeLao; grandson, Joseph Gallegos.
Funeral services will be held 12 noon Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the Fox Pointe Ward, 1465 Bristol Ridge Rd. Viewings will be held Monday, October 14, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Peel Funeral Home, 8525 W. 2700 S., and Tuesday 11-11:45 a.m. at the church. Interment: Valley View Memorial Park. Online condolences: www.peelfuneralhome.com
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 12, 2019
