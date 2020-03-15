Home

Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
(801)254-1928
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Dorothy Anderson


1925 - 2020
Dorothy Anderson Obituary
Dorothy Rose Kizerian Anderson
1925 ~ 2020
Dorothy Rose Kizerian Anderson, 94, our loving mother, wife, grandmother, great- grandmother, sister and friend passed away peacefully on March 11, 2020.
She was born November 18, 1925 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Karlos and Rose Kizerian. She married Gilmer Tolman Anderson on October 17, 1955 in the Salt Lake Temple. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She is survived by her children Steven (Jeanine) Anderson, Bountiful, UT; Charlaine (David) Munk, South Jordan, UT; Kelvin (Jodie) Anderson, South Jordan, UT; Pam (Craig) Bruneel, Meridian, ID; brother, Jerry (Mary) Kizerian, Corpus Christi, TX; 16 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, 2 brothers, 2 sisters, a grandson and a great-granddaughter.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 1007 West South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, UT. Friends and family may call between 10:00-11:45 a.m. prior to the service. Interment, Murray City Cemetery. For complete obituary and online condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Deseret News from Mar. 15 to Mar. 19, 2020
