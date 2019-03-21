August 27, 1945 ~

March 12, 2019

Thanks to the blessings of our Heavenly Father, excellent medical care, and her incredible strength and courage, we were blessed to have our wonderful wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend, Dorothy Rose Anderson Buckwalter, with us for 22 years after being diagnosed with breast cancer. Dorothy passed to the next life on March 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Dorothy was born in Salt Lake City on August 27, 1945 to Earl and Zola Grant Anderson. She grew up in American Fork, served as Miss American Fork 1963, and participated in the Miss Utah contest. She also modeled for Great Lakes Mink Association. The above photo was taken at the Cloisters and published in Town and Country magazine in 1964.

Dorothy graduated from University of Utah in Elementary Education, and married her sweetheart, Ross M. Buckwalter, in the Salt Lake Temple, March 15, 1968. She taught in San Mateo, CA, and in the Panama Canal Zone, then moved home to Utah and has resided in Sandy for many years. She enjoyed sharing with her children the wonders of this beautiful earth. She loved sewing and reading and often had a different book open in each room of the home. She enjoyed skiing with her family for 50 years. Most of all, she loved her dear husband, children, and grandchildren. The other photo shows Grandma Dorothy with grandson Carson.

Dorothy was a lifelong active and dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Among her favorite callings were an Extraction mission, serving at the Jordan River Temple, and the records preservation mission she and Ross served in Edinburgh, Scotland. There they also helped begin the Young Single Adult program. She and Ross have worked diligently at Family History for their own families and have helped many others learn and do this wonderful work. They have written and published books on the rescue of the 1856 handcart companies and on the history of the Buckwalter family.

Dorothy is dearly loved and will be greatly missed. We are so very grateful for the knowledge that we will be with her again. Dorothy is survived by her loving husband Ross, their children: Marielle, Matthew (Kristen), David (Erica), Ryan (Mindilynn) and Mike (Camie), their grandchildren, and siblings Alan Anderson and Janet Stufflebeam.

Dorothy's funeral will be held Monday, March 25 at 11:00 a.m.at the Lone Hollow Ward, 2195 East Pepperwood Drive, Sandy, Utah, with a viewing prior from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. There will also be a viewing from 6:00 to 8:00 the previous evening (Sunday, 3/24) at the same location. Interment will be in the American Fork Cemetery. Please refer to https://www.andersonmortuary.com/ for the complete memorial.

Published in Deseret News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary