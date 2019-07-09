Home

POWERED BY

Services
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
For more information about
Dorothy Butterfield
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Bluffdale Stake Center
2742 W. 14400 S
Bluffdale, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Bluffdale Stake Center
2742 W. 14400 S.
Bluffdale, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Butterfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Dee Kemp Butterfield


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Dee Kemp Butterfield
1938 ~ 2019
Dorothy Butterfield, age 80, passed away on July 6, 2019 at her home in Bluffdale, Utah. She was born on October 17, 1938 in Murray, Utah to Markus Kemp and Fontella Wardle Kemp. She graduated from West High School and married David Nephi Butterfield on May 17, 1957 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Dottie was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she was active in the Relief Society, Primary and Young Women's. In her high-school years, Dot was a dedicated cheer-leader and dancer. Later in life she transitioned these energies toward Church aerobics where she was fully committed to keeping her body healthy and fit. Aerobics provided not only a physical outlet, but also an opportunity to develop deep and soulful relationships - with ladies of all ages - that have stood the test of time. Dottie was a remarkable woman who was happiest when surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great grand-children. She lived for Thanksgiving, Christmas and any holiday that brought everyone together. She loved to be outdoors on the boat at Flaming Gorge Reservoir. And though tiny in stature, she had a crazy sweet-tooth with dark chocolate being her favorite vice.
Dot was one of those very rare people who are 100% kind 100% of the time to 100% of the people she met. She was sweet, compassionate and incredibly selfless and she lived for her family! She was the definition of the word Mother.
Dottie is survived by her loving husband, her 5 children (Danny Butterfield, Donnie Butterfield, Dori (Mark) Ritchie, Dean (Trish) Butterfield & Danell (Scott) Eckhardt, 11 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and her brother Jim Kemp. She was preceded in death by her parents Marcus Kemp and Fontella Wardle Kemp and her sisters Renee Deters and Connie Matern.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, July 10 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W., Riverton, UT. Funeral services will be held Thursday July 11 at 10:00 am at the Bluffdale Stake Center, (viewing from 9:00 - 10:00 am) 2742 W. 14400 S., Bluffdale, UT. Interment at Memorial Redwood Cemetery, 6500 S. Redwood Road, Taylorsville, UT. The family would like to thank Symbii Home Health & Hospice for taking such good care of mom! www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Deseret News on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
Download Now