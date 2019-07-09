Dorothy Dee Kemp Butterfield

1938 ~ 2019

Dorothy Butterfield, age 80, passed away on July 6, 2019 at her home in Bluffdale, Utah. She was born on October 17, 1938 in Murray, Utah to Markus Kemp and Fontella Wardle Kemp. She graduated from West High School and married David Nephi Butterfield on May 17, 1957 in the Salt Lake Temple.

Dottie was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she was active in the Relief Society, Primary and Young Women's. In her high-school years, Dot was a dedicated cheer-leader and dancer. Later in life she transitioned these energies toward Church aerobics where she was fully committed to keeping her body healthy and fit. Aerobics provided not only a physical outlet, but also an opportunity to develop deep and soulful relationships - with ladies of all ages - that have stood the test of time. Dottie was a remarkable woman who was happiest when surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great grand-children. She lived for Thanksgiving, Christmas and any holiday that brought everyone together. She loved to be outdoors on the boat at Flaming Gorge Reservoir. And though tiny in stature, she had a crazy sweet-tooth with dark chocolate being her favorite vice.

Dot was one of those very rare people who are 100% kind 100% of the time to 100% of the people she met. She was sweet, compassionate and incredibly selfless and she lived for her family! She was the definition of the word Mother.

Dottie is survived by her loving husband, her 5 children (Danny Butterfield, Donnie Butterfield, Dori (Mark) Ritchie, Dean (Trish) Butterfield & Danell (Scott) Eckhardt, 11 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and her brother Jim Kemp. She was preceded in death by her parents Marcus Kemp and Fontella Wardle Kemp and her sisters Renee Deters and Connie Matern.

A viewing will be held Wednesday, July 10 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W., Riverton, UT. Funeral services will be held Thursday July 11 at 10:00 am at the Bluffdale Stake Center, (viewing from 9:00 - 10:00 am) 2742 W. 14400 S., Bluffdale, UT. Interment at Memorial Redwood Cemetery, 6500 S. Redwood Road, Taylorsville, UT. The family would like to thank Symbii Home Health & Hospice for taking such good care of mom! www.broomheadfuneralhome.com

Published in Deseret News on July 9, 2019