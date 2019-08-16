|
|
Dorothy Diane Wilson
1941 ~ 2019
Dorothy Diane Willey Wilson returned home peacefully to her loving Heavenly Father on August 10, 2019. She was born June 21, 1941 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Douglas and Dorothy Burnett Willey. Diane graduated from Highland High School as well as the University of Utah. She was sealed to Joseph James Wilson in the Salt Lake Temple in 1962 and together raised a family of 5 children. She is survived by 4 children, 18 grandchildren, 2 siblings and many lifetime friends.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 beginning at 11 AM at the Telford Ward, 1834 East Creek Road in Sandy. A viewing will be held prior to services beginning at 9 AM. Interment to follow at Larkin Sunset Gardens. For a full obituary and to share condolences, please visit www.larkincares.com.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 16, 2019