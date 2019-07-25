Dorothy Donnella

Irvine McDonald

Betsworth DuTemple

Willhite

1929 ~ 2019

The Daughter of Paul and Nell Irvine of rural Lucas County, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 19, 2019. Dorothy was a lifetime scholar, graduating second in her class from North Platte High School in 1947 and securing a Doctorate in Mathematics and a Doctorate in Philosophy from the University of Utah. Dorothy's professional endeavors involved pursing her passion for education, teaching mathematics at Granite High School in South Salt Lake, Utah, then becoming a Vice-Principal for many years at Taylorsville High School in Taylorsville, Utah. To those that knew her well, they acknowledge her prodigious mind and commitment to her staff and students.

Dorothy was a daughter, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother. She and her first husband, Robert Benjamin McDonald, had three children: Annie, John (deceased) and Paul (deceased). She is also predeceased by husbands Vern Betsworth, James DuTemple and Jed Willhite. She leaves behind her daughter, Annie McDonald, and nephew, Paul Dale Irvine and ten grandchildren: Brett, Rachel, Nic, Lincoln, Max, Eric, Kiki, Kris, Chad, Robert and Christopher, as well as her beloved nineteen great grandchildren: Ian, Sarah, Alyssa, Kiersten, Kate, Garrick, Tyler, Andrew, Alexis, Katie, Kaylee, Ruby, Katharine, Jack, James, Spencer, Sydney, Ben and Trinity, and her daughter-in-law's, Tricia and Debbie.

Dorothy found both strength and support from her Christian faith at Christ United Methodist Church, dedicating herself through volunteerism to her faith and community at Crossroads Urban Center Pantry. She was a loyal member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Dorothy will be fondly remembered as a hardworking, capable teacher and student, as a history enthusiast, a collector, a storyteller and wonderful and loyal friend.

A celebration of Dorothy's life will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:00 am with a viewing at 10:30 am at Christ United Methodist Church, 2375 E 3300 S, Salt Lake City, Utah 84109



Published in Deseret News on July 25, 2019