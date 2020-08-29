1/1
Dorothy Duncan "Dotti" Brockbank
1940 - 2020
Dorothy "Dotti" Duncan Brockbank passed away peacefully on August 26, 2020. She was born December 22, 1940 to Lamar and Phyllis Duncan in Salt Lake City, Utah. She is survived by her husband Gary Brockbank, her daughter Kimberly Brown (Michael) and sons Duncan Brockbank (Laura) and Josh Brockbank (Laura). Dotti has five grandchildren: Amelia Brown Romney, Tyler Brown, Melissa Brown, Tristan Brockbank and Will Brockbank. She has one great grandchild, Cash Romney.
Dotti was in the first graduating class of Highland High School. She attended the University of Utah and was active in the Chi Omega sorority. She completed her degree at the University of Utah in Mass Communications. In May of 1961, Gary and Dotti had their first date. Gary knew that night that Dotti was the one for him. They were married in 1962 and spent the next two years of their lives in Germany, where Gary was stationed in the US Army. After starting their family, Dotti began a career in news radio. She was the assistant news director and on-air anchor for KSOP and later moved to public affairs host and anchor for KDYL Radio. Following her time in radio broadcasting, Dotti became the public affairs director and legislative liaison for the State of Utah Department of Natural Resources where she handled public relations for seven divisions within the Natural Resources Department.
Dotti was active in the Salt Lake community. She served on the board of directors for the Rape Recovery Center, Alliance House, Big Brothers/Big Sisters and the Foster Grandparent Program. She served as President of the Junior League (79-80), Development Director of the Alliance House (94-98) and Vice President of the Utah chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (89-00). She was an active member of the League of Women Voters and spent three years on the Women's Legislative Council.
Dotti loved Tennis and was an avid Tennis player. She was quick witted and loved a good political debate. In her down time, she appreciated a good book, doing crossword puzzles and watching the news. During the winters, she and Gary enjoyed spending time on the beach in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Dotti cherished her time with her family, particularly with her grandchildren. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and wife.
A viewing for family and friends will be held at the Wasatch Lawn Mortuary (3401 S. Highland Drive) on Sunday, August 30 from 5pm to 7pm. For the protection of all, please wear a face mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, our family asks that donations be made to the Rape Recovery Center (raperecoverycenter.org) in memory of Dotti.

Published in Deseret News on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
8014668687
