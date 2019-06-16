Dorothy Proctor Stover Lacey

1929 ~ 2019

Dorothy Proctor Stover Lacey quietly passed away on Thursday June 13, 2019. She was born at home in Salt Lake City, Utah on May 18, 1929 to John and Emily Irene Triptow Proctor. Being the 10th of 12 children, Mom often talked of happy childhood memories with Melva, Jack, Katherine, Dean, Burton, Virgil, Glen, Harold, Ruth, Arthur and Allen. She is survived by Allen (LuJean) Proctor, sister in laws Nancy Proctor, Martha Proctor Flandro and many nieces and nephews.

She was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Tabernacle on Temple Square and confirmed in the Forest Dale Ward. Attended Columbus grade school, Irving Jr. High and South High School, graduating in 1946. She married Herman Smokey Stover on May 10, 1950 in the Salt Lake Temple. She is survived by their children: Michael (Madeline) Stover, Carol (Ron) Cranfill, Rebecca Stover, John (Gloria) Stover, also 22 grandchildren, 61 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren. After 41 wonderful years together, our father Smokey passed away December 20, 1991. On April 23, 1994 she married Bert Nelson Lacey. They enjoyed 16 years together until his passing on November 30, 2010.

Mom worked for Mountain Bell before getting married and having children, after which she provided a beautiful and loving home for her family. Later, she enjoyed working with her brother Arthur at his Avalon Video store and volunteering at the Jordan River Temple. A lady of many talents, she was always an example of kindness and charity.

Funeral services will be held Saturday June 22, 2019 at 12 noon in the Taylorsville 3rd Ward located at 1457 W Atherton Dr (4375 S). Friends and family are welcome to visit Friday evening 6:00-8:00 at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S Redwood Road and at the church Saturday morning 10:30-11:45 prior to services. Interment, Murray City Cemetery. Please join us to honor our dear Mother.

We are grateful for our family and friends, caregivers from Home Instead, Evergreen Residential and Intermountain Hospice for their tender care.

Published in Deseret News from June 16 to June 20, 2019