Salt Lake City, Utah-Dorothy Grace Peterson Beckstrand passed away peacefully on June 10, 2019. She was born to Richard Cluff Peterson and Gracie Dean Baker, on October 7, 1919 in Harlan, a small town in Iowa. Sickly as a child, she overcame her health challenges to live a vibrant 99 years. She loved growing up in a small town, having picnics and going to band concerts in the park. When she was thirteen the family moved to Manti, Utah, where she spent her teenage years. She met her husband, Harold Pettit Beckstrand, while working in Salt Lake City and said it was "love at first sight". They were married August 15, 1937; she was 17. Marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple.

Harold and Dorothy started their home life in Sugarhouse, where Dorothy worked as a beautician. Later they moved to Newport, Oregon where they owned and managed a small grocery market, eventually returning to Salt Lake City for a permanent home. During this time they raised three children: Richard, Peggy and Gary. When Dorothy's own children were grown she gave grandchildren many hours of tender care while parents went to school or work.

Dorothy grew vegetables and flowers and was happy to share her bounty with friends and family. Grandchildren looked forward to picking a bouquet of her beautiful sweet peas. Dorothy was a big sports fan, loved going to ice hockey games, and avidly followed the local Utah Jazz and the Salt Lake Bees. At 95 years old she threw in an opening pitch for a Bees game! She said she couldn't die until the Chicago Cubs finally won a World Series--that happened in 2016.

Dorothy was a valued member of the Mountain View Third Ward for many years and was well known for her caring and compassionate service. She loved working in Primary and Relief Society and was an enthusiastic cub scout den mother. In her senior years she faithfully wrote letters to missionaries every month and found it a blessing.

When Harold died in 1995 Dorothy was privileged to live with son, Gary, and his family for many years-a blessing to her. As she needed more care, she eventually moved to Canyon Creek Assisted Living where she was given loving service.

Dorothy was the peacemaker in her family. She lived with faith, hope and charity. In her later years her eyes and ears were substandard, but her mind was sharp and clear and she continued her lifelong habit of making the best of her lot, finding joy in small things, and blessing those around her.

Dorothy is survived by children Richard Neil (Carol), Peggy J. (Tom) Monical and Gary A. (Teresa), a brother Richard G. Peterson, 11 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by daughter, Ann Rochelle, and sister, Betty A. Flitton.

Funeral services will be Thursday, June 20, 11:00 a.m. at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park Chapel, with a viewing 10:00-10:45 a.m. preceding. Interment Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 South Highland Dr.

