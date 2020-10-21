1/1
Dorothy Green Hartvigsen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Green
Hartvigsen
1939 - 2020
SLC, UT-Dorothy was born July 9, 1939, in Salt Lake City to Horace and Ina Green. She passed away on October 17, 2020, at the age of 81, after a short battle with cancer. After graduating from West High School, she then attended the University of Utah for several years. She married Don Hartvigsen on August 2, 1957, in the Logan Utah Temple, and they had 5 children: Susan (James) Allen, Tom (Carol), Ann (Joe) Sumsion, Michael, Robert (Louise). They have 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Dorothy was very active in her church and worked for many years at the Salt Lake City Public Library. Dorothy was an avid reader and a very talented seamstress and quilter; she loved making quilts and giving them away to friends and charity. Dorothy was a very generous person and made friends wherever she went. Full obituary at Larkin Mortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved