Dorothy Jane Wiseman
1932-2019
Dorothy Jane Wiseman, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Jane, as she was known to all of us who loved her, was born on October 10, 1932, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to John G. and Martha D. Butchereit. She graduated from Murray High School and LDS Business College. On May 31, 1957, Jane married Grant Wiseman, with the marriage later solemnized in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Jane was a devoted and loving mother to Cheryl Ann (Scott) Christensen and Shelley Wiseman; grandmother to Russell Scott Christensen and Gregory Grant Christensen (Whitney). In addition, Jane is survived by one brother, John Robert Butchereit, and three sisters, Nancy Anderson (J. Max), Shirley Butchereit and Carol Butchereit, all of Salt Lake City. Jane was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various callings. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 2, at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 Highland Drive, with a viewing between 6 and 8 p.m., Friday, November 1 and one hour period to the service. Committal will follow at the Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Jane's family wishes to acknowledge and thank the doctors and nursing staff at the Life Care Center of America and the William E. Christoffersen Salt Lake Veterans Home, whose care and compassion will never be forgotten. A longer tribute may be found at www.wasatchlawn.com
Published in Deseret News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 31, 2019